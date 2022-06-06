After Qatar, Kuwait and Iran summoned the Indian envoy, Saudi Arabia described BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's comments as "insulting" and called for "respect for beliefs and religions", according to a foreign ministry statement. It has also welcomed the decision of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to suspend its spokesman from work.

Below Statement Issued by the Saudi Foreign Ministry:

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its condemnation and denunciation of the statements made by a spokeswoman of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), insulting Prophet Muhammed peace be upon him, and reaffirms its permanent rejection of prejudice against the symbols of the Islamic religion and refuses to prejudice all religious figures and symbols".

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also welcomes the action taken by the BJP to suspend the spokeswoman from work, and the ministry reiterates the Kingdom's position calling for respect for beliefs and religions".

#Statement | The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its condemnation and denunciation of the statements made by the spokeswoman of the #Indian Bharatiya Janata Party (#BJP), insulting the Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him. pic.twitter.com/VLQwdXuPuq — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) June 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)