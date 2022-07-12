Sajid Javid, the former UK health secretary whose resignation triggered the flood of departures that brought Boris Johnson down has quit the race to be the next conservative party leader and UK Prime Minister moments before the nomination closed. With Sajid dropping out eight contenders- Kemi Badenoch, Suella Braverman, Jeremy Hunt, Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Tom Tugendhat and Nadhim Zahawi remain in fray.

