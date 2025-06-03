Punjab Kings are taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This is the first opportunity of both sides to win a title as they are yet to win one in the first 17 season. On the big occasion, a well-known cricket fan, former UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak was spotted present at the Stadium alongside his wife. He shared the picture on his social media handles with the caption 'Let's go RCB', making clear that he is in favour of Virat Kohli and co. Preity Zinta, Anushka Sharma Spotted at the Stands of Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad Cheering for Their Team During RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match (See Pic).

Ex-UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Roots for Royal Challengers Bengaluru

