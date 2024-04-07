People across the globe are all set to witness the total solar eclipse or Surya Grahan on Monday, April 8. The total solar eclipse event, which is said to be the most anticipated event for skywatchers, occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, thereby blocking out the Sun's light completely or partially. In the United States, the state of Ohio is preparing for the influx of visitors who will be coming to witness the total solar eclipse of 2024. The authorities in Ohio have issued guidelines for the total solar eclipse of April 8, 2024. People have been asked to top up their gas tanks, charge electric vehicles, and keep a kit ready, among other things. Weather Forecast for Solar Eclipse 2024 in US: Clear Skies in the Northeast, Clouds in Texas.

Ohio Prepares for Influx of Visitors

Authorities Share Guidelines for Total Solar Eclipse

🚨🇺🇸 America Solar Eclipse Warning - frequently top up your gas tanks - charge your electric car - have a preparedness kit - items like paper maps, snacks, drinks & a cellphone chargers - have a communications plan - know where to take shelter if there’s an event - having… pic.twitter.com/gXwwwkUYEl — PPN (@PPN1776) April 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)