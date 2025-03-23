A pilot, James O'Connell, tragically died after his plane spiralled out of control and crashed during the West Coast Air Show in South Africa's Saldanha on Saturday, March 22. The crash occurred about 70 miles north of Cape Town, with video footage showing the plane spinning mid-air before plummeting to the ground. The organisers confirmed O'Connell’s identity in a statement, noting that no other injuries were reported. Honduras Plane Crash: 6 Dead, 4 Rescued As Aircraft Carrying 15 Plunges Into Sea Near Bay Islands After Takeoff From Juan Manuel Galvez International Airport in Roatan (Watch Videos).

South Africa Plane Crash 

Pilot Dies After Aircraft Crashed During West Coast Air Show

