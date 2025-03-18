A plane carrying 15 passengers and two crew members crashed into the sea near Honduras’ Bay Islands shortly after takeoff from Juan Manuel Galvez International Airport in Roatan. Authorities confirmed six fatalities, while four survivors have been rescued and taken to hospitals. Videos circulating on social media show ongoing rescue efforts. The aircraft, bound for La Ceiba, reportedly suffered engine failure, leading to the crash. Eight passengers are feared trapped inside as the plane sank after skidding off the runway. Rescue operations are underway, with emergency teams working to retrieve those still inside. Plane Crash at Scottsdale Airport: Aircraft Owned by Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil Crashes Into Parked Business Jet in US, 1 Dead, 3 Injured (Watch Video).

Honduras Plane Crash

BREAKING: Plane carrying at least 15 passengers reportedly crashes into the waters off Honduras’ Bay Islands - local media pic.twitter.com/WFBxYFzxRt — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 18, 2025

6 Killed as Plane Plunges Into Sea Near Roatan

❗️Six dead in Honduras plane tragedy, authorities say Although four individuals have been rescued, eight others are believed to still be inside the plane, which sank after skidding off the runway at Roatan airport. The manifest reveals two children were among the passengers. pic.twitter.com/elsuxEhfCV — RT (@RT_com) March 18, 2025

Plane Crashes Off Bay Islands, Survivors Pulled From Wreckage

❗️🛩💥🇭🇳 - A plane carrying at least 15 passengers and 2 crew members crashed into the sea shortly after takeoff from Juan Manuel Gálvez International Airport on Roatán, part of Honduras’ Bay Islands, according to local media reports. The aircraft, bound for La Ceiba in… pic.twitter.com/4vBtBkj9vK — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) March 18, 2025

