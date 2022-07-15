The Sri Lankan parliament to elect a new president on July 20 after Gotabaya Rajapaksa officially resigned. President Rajapaksa officially resigned on Friday, two days after the embattled leader fled the country in the face of mishandling the economy that bankrupted the country.

#BREAKING Sri Lankan parliament to elect new president on July 20: official pic.twitter.com/xlUuOMYubi — AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 15, 2022

