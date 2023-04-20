External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar discussed the concerning situation in Sudan with the Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry. "Deeply value his assessments and insights, as also his very helpful attitude. Agreed to remain in close touch," Jaishankar tweeted. According to the reports, more than 270 civilians had been killed in battles between the army and paramilitaries by Thursday. Sudan Violence: Indian Embassy Issues New Advisory, Asks Indians to Stay Indoor Amid Fighting Between Sudan's Army and Paramilitary Forces.

EAM S Jaishankar Speaks to Egypt Foreign Minister:

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar discussed the concerning situation in Sudan with the Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry. "Deeply value his assessments and insights, as also his very helpful attitude. Agreed to remain in close touch," EAM Dr S Jaishankar pic.twitter.com/8Jclg07zYm — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)