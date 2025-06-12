US President Donald Trump has officially launched a website for what he refers to as the "Trump Card." The announcement stated that people can now sign up for a waiting list via TrumpCard.gov, the official website. With a typically bold pitch, the project is pitched as a USD 5 million chance to obtain exclusive access to the United States of America, which Trump calls the "Greatest Country and Market anywhere in the World." Elon Musk ‘Regrets Some of His Posts’ on US President Donald Trump, Says ‘They Went Too Far’.

Donald Trump Launches Website, Waiting List for ‘Trump Card’

( @realDonaldTrump - Truth Social Post ) ( Donald J. Trump - Jun 11, 2025, 7:27 PM ET )https://t.co/6SZfgNyjE8 pic.twitter.com/dmYaiM2CRv — Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 TRUTH POSTS (@TruthTrumpPosts) June 11, 2025

BREAKING: Trump officially launches the website of Trump Card. Waiting list for the Trump Card is now open pic.twitter.com/r84BxuEKDQ — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 11, 2025

