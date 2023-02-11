Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday the government would take action against those involved in looting and other crimes in the region affected by the devastating earthquakes, Reuters reported. Erdogan said hundreds of thousands of buildings were uninhabitable across southern Turkey and that authorities would take steps to start rebuilding damaged cities within weeks. The death toll in Turkey has risen to 21,043, he added. Earthquake in Turkey: No Information Yet About Any Indian Trapped, Says Envoy Virander Paul.

