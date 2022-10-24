Uganda reported nine more Ebola cases in Kampala region on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 14 in the last two days. Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng said on Monday that these 9 cases are contacts of the fatal case who came from Kassanda district and passed on in Mulago Hospital.

