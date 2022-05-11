⚡️UN: 7,172 civilian casualties in Ukraine due to Russia’s war.



According to the UN’s human rights agency, as of midnight on May 9, Russia’s war against Ukraine has killed 3,459 civilians and wounded 3,713 since Feb. 24. The agency believes the actual figures are much higher.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 11, 2022

