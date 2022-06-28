At least 16 were killed, and other 59 were injured after a Russian missile hit the Ukrainian mall on Monday, June 27. Meanwhile, a missile strike on Monday, hit a crowded mall in the eastern part of Ukraine killing and wounding many people.

#UPDATE | 16 killed, 59 wounded in missile strike on Ukraine mall, reports AFP News Agency citing emergency services — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022

Visuals From the Spot

This shopping mall in Kremenchuk was hit by russian X-22 missiles. As of 20:00, 10 civilians have been found dead, and 40 injured. NATO-style anti-missile systems would prevent new tragedies. Delayed action and deep concern will only encourage the russian monsters. pic.twitter.com/AvLOcbGveN — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) June 27, 2022

