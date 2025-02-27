A 40-year-old woman, identified as Lucy Grace Nelson, was arrested in Colorado after police found incendiary devices at a Tesla dealership, linking the case to ongoing protests against Elon Musk. As per reports, authorities launched an investigation after repeated vandalism at the showroom, with offensive messages left targeting Musk. Surveillance footage allegedly captured Nelson returning with more explosives, leading to her arrest without incident. She faces multiple felony charges, with federal charges likely to follow. The arrest comes amid growing activist efforts against Tesla, with progressive group Indivisible urging demonstrations at Musk-owned businesses. Elon Musk’s Cost-Cutting Team Laying Off Workers at Auto Safety Agency Overseeing His Car Company.

