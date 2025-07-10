After flash floods ravaged the US states of Texas and New Mexico, a flash flood warning was issued for Washington DC. The development comes after the Washington DC region was hit by strong thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon, July 9, causing flash flood warnings and tornado alerts. A video going viral on social media shows a shelf cloud spotted moving through the Washington DC region as flash flood, thunderstorm, and tornado warnings were in effect for Washington DC. The shelf cloud was reportedly spotted moving through Bowie, Maryland. It is also reported that a flood watch and severe thunderstorm watch warning are in effect for several parts of the area. In addition to flash flood and thunderstorm warnings, a tornado warning was also issued for the DC area. A user on X said that a tornado warning was issued for north central DC to NW Prince George’s County til 7 PM. "Radar indicated rotation and possible weak tornado. Seek shelter in this zone," the post read. New Mexico Flash Floods: 3 Missing, House Swept Away in Ruidoso As Flash Flooding Hits Mountain Village in US State, Terrifying Videos Surface.

Flash Flood Warning Issued for Washington DC

JUST IN - Flash flood warning issued for Washington DC pic.twitter.com/wWCmljSgMM — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 9, 2025

Shelf Cloud Spotted Moving Through Washington DC

JUST IN: Shelf cloud spotted moving through the D.C. region as flash flood, thunderstorm, and tornado warnings were in effect. The shelf cloud (video below) was spotted moving through Bowie, Maryland. "The strongest storms have moved east of the region, but rain is slow… pic.twitter.com/2CMTjhG43f — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 10, 2025

Shelf Cloud Seen Over Bowie in Maryland

🌩️ Re-sharing: DRAMATIC SHELF CLOUD seen over Bowie, Md. Captured tonight by @CamFor44 , this stunning video shows the cloud rolling in ahead of strong storms. A shelf cloud is a low, horizontal cloud formation along the leading edge of a thunderstorm. 📹 Watch it here 👇 pic.twitter.com/v2MRCAqc3Z — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) July 10, 2025

Tornado Warning Issued for DC Area

Tornado warning for north central DC to NW Prince George’s county til 7p. Radar indicated rotation and possible weak tornado. Seek shelter in this zone. Updates at https://t.co/aZAkSH1p7u pic.twitter.com/lyKW9PnwTX — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) July 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)