In a shocking turn of events during the 7th inning of the Pirates-Cubs game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, a fan fell 20 feet from the Clemente Wall bleachers onto the warning track, right after a Pirates RBI double. As medical crews rushed to the scene, players were seen dropping to their knees in prayer. One spectator even jumped over the wall to assist, blurring the lines between fan and first responder. The game was paused for nearly 10 minutes before resuming, leaving fans and players alike in a state of shock. While the fan’s condition remains unknown, reports indicate that medical staff quickly placed him on a backboard before carting him off. US: Man Takes ‘Emotional Support’ Horse on Walmart Shopping Spree in Louisiana, Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Fan Falls 20 Feet at Pirates-Cubs Game in Pittsburgh

NEW: Pirates fan appears to jump over a 20 foot wall, landing on the field, at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The incident happened after Pirates' Andrew McCutchen hit an RBI double in the seventh inning. According to CBS News, medical staff quickly came to his aid and… pic.twitter.com/LqtZFpAIPM — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 1, 2025

