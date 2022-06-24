US President Joe Biden addressed the nation on Friday after the court struck down the 50-year-old landmark Roe vs Wade ruling that legalised abortion nationwide. In his address, President Biden called it a "tragic error." President Biden further said, "the court has done what it has never done before - expressly take away a constitutional right that is so fundamental to so many Americans that had already been recognized."

Watch Video:

Happening now: President Biden delivers remarks on the Supreme Court decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization to overturn Roe v. Wade. https://t.co/GBWJiYfg3U — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 24, 2022

Check it Out:

BREAKING: Pres. Biden calls decision overturning Roe v. Wade a "tragic error." "The court has done what it has never done before—expressly take away a constitutional right that is so fundamental to so many Americans that had already been recognized." https://t.co/oXPqb4UjaM pic.twitter.com/CwFil9RAMt — ABC News (@ABC) June 24, 2022

