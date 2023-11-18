Colorado District Judge Sarah Wallace ruled on Friday that former United States President Donald Trump may continue to be on the state's presidential primary ballot. Wallace dismissed the claims that Trump's involvement in an uprising was a violation of his oath of office. According to an AFP report, this followed comparable court rulings in Minnesota and Michigan that kept Trump on the ballot in both states. The decisions represent a win for the former Republican president as he fends off well-funded legal challenges that aim to prevent him from running for office again in the next elections. 'Great Speaker of the House': Former US President Donald Trump Announces Support for Jim Jordan.

Former President Donald Trump Eligible for Colorado's Primary Ballot

