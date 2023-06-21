An accounting error that was discovered last month was substantially larger than previously reported, according to the Pentagon, and the aid given to Ukraine was overvalued by USD 6.2 billion rather than USD 3 billion. According to deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh, the accounting error affects the fiscal years 2022 and 2023 and happened because "in a significant number of cases," when the US transferred weaponry, military officials counted the value of replacing the weapon instead of the value of the actual weapon. Joe Biden in Ukraine: 'America and World Stand With Ukrainians, Kyiv Has Captured Part of My Heart', Says US President.

US Gives Extra USD 6.2 Billion to Ukraine Due to Accounting Error:

Pentagon announces 'accounting error' provides extra $6.2 billion for Ukraine pic.twitter.com/lw7lxFSmr5 — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) June 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)