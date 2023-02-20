US President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv in Ukraine on Monday ahead of one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion. Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, the US has shown immense support to Ukraine. Hence, US President Joe Biden said, "America and the world stand with Ukraine. I have to say that Kyiv has captured a part of my heart." He has also promised more arms and deliveries for Ukraine. Ukraine: Motorcade Spotted in Kyiv Amid Speculations of US President Joe Biden’s Arrival (Watch Video).

US President Joe Biden In Kyiv Ahead of One Year of Russian Invasion

America and the world stand with Ukraine. I have to say that Kyiv has captured a part of my heart: US President Joe Biden in Kyiv, Ukraine pic.twitter.com/WbnOByKZby — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2023

