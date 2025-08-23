In a shocking twist, the parents of 7-month-old Emmanuel Haro, who was reported missing earlier this month, have been arrested on suspicion of murder in San Bernardino County, California. The baby was first reported kidnapped after his mother, Rebecca Haro, claimed she was attacked and knocked unconscious in a parking lot near a Big 5 store in Yucaipa on August 14. However, investigators later found several inconsistencies in her statements, raising doubts about the alleged abduction. Detectives took Jake and Rebecca Haro into custody at their Cabazon home on Friday as the search for Emmanuel continues, though authorities now presume the infant is dead. Police sealed off the family’s property and combed through it for evidence while also seizing a vehicle linked to the father earlier in the week. US Shocker: 76-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling in Parking in New Jersey After Flirty Meta AI Chatbot Poses As Real Person and Requests To Meet in NYC.

Parents Arrested After Baby Goes Missing in California

JUST IN: The parents who claimed their baby was kidnapped from a Big 5 parking lot, arrested on suspicion of murder. Scum. The parents of 7-month-old Emmanuel Haro were previously seen bawling on camera as they begged the public to help find their child. Jake and Rebecca Haro… pic.twitter.com/MTPJt7mU0q — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)