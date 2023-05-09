In a shocking incident that took place in the United States, two inmates, including a man accused of killing 4 people escaped from a Philadelphia prison. According to reports, the incident took place in the US state of Pennsylvania. The two prisoners escaped from the Philadelphia correctional facility on Sunday night. Later, the two inmates were identified as 18-year-old Ameen Hurst and 24-year-old Nasir Grant. The police have asked people to call 911 if they spot any of the two inmates. Police: 3 Dead in Philadelphia Neighbourhood Shooting.

Two Inmates Escape From Philadelphia Prison

BREAKING: 2 inmates, including man accused of killing 4 people, escape from Philadelphia prison. Call 911 if seen pic.twitter.com/dfegvecTqM — BNO News (@BNONews) May 8, 2023

