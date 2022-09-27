Three terrorists attacked a police hotel in Turkey’s Mersin province. The horrific act was caught on CCTV. According to reports, one police officer was killed and another was injured in the attack. Security forces were also able to detonate a bomb set-up near the hotel. While an armed suspect was detained by security forces following the attack, the police have launched a manhunt for for other suspects involved in the attack.

Watch Video of the Incident:

#Mersin'in Mezitli ilçesinde, ikisi kadın üç teröristin polisevine düzenlediği saldırı anına ilişkin görüntüler kamerada pic.twitter.com/3O9nrCbxXh — Takvim (@takvim) September 26, 2022

