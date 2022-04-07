President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on April 8, State's spokesperson Serhiy Nykyforov said. The meeting will take place in Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Friday.

Check Tweet:

