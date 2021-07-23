Deepika Kumari finished ninth in the Women’s recurve archery ranking round at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2020.
With this, @ImDeepikaK will play against Bhutan's 🇧🇹 Karma in 1st round of the Women's Individual Recurve Archery event, to be held on 27 July
