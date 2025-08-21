AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction, 2nd ODI 2025: The series started with Keshav Maharaj's maiden five-wicket haul downing Australia in SA vs AUS 1st T20I, which resulted in South Africa taking a 1-0 lead, with the action shifting to the final venue in Mackay for the second and third contests. The AUS vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 will be crucial as Australia will be hopeful for making a comeback and denying South Africa the series win, while the Proteas will want to continue their form and take an unassailable 2-0 lead. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in the AUS vs SA 2nd ODI 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions. AUS vs SA 1st ODI 2025: Australian Leg-Spinner Adam Zampa Reprimanded for ICC Code of Conduct Breach During First Match Against South Africa.

South Africa's top-order ran riot in the AUS vs SA 1st ODI 2025, with Aiden Markram (82), Temba Bavuma (65), and Matthew Breetzke (57) contributing towards their side's 296 total. In reply, Australia managed 198 as Keshav Maharaj's five-wicket haul rattled the hosts' batting unit. Only, captain Mitchell Marsh (88) and Ben Dwarshuis (33) made sizeable contributions. It will be important for Australia's batters to tackle the Proteas spinner if Mitchell Marsh and Co want to remain alive in the ODI series.

AUS vs SA 2nd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Alex Carey (AUS), Matthew Breetzke (SA)

Batters: Temba Bavuma (SA), Aiden Markram (SA), Travis Head (AUS), Mitchell Marsh (AUS)

All-Rounders: Wiaan Mulder (SA)

Bowlers: Nandre Burger (SA), Keshav Maharaj (SA), Josh Hazlewood (AUS), Ben Dwarshuis (AUS)

AUS vs SA 2nd ODI 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Mitchell Marsh (c) and Keshav Maharaj (vc)

AUS vs SA 2nd ODI 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Alex Carey (AUS), Matthew Breetzke (SA), Temba Bavuma (SA), Aiden Markram (SA), Travis Head (AUS), Mitchell Marsh (AUS), Wiaan Mulder (SA), Nandre Burger (SA), Keshav Maharaj (SA), Josh Hazlewood (AUS), Ben Dwarshuis (AUS)

