Born on July 17, 1992, Prannoy Kumar is a badminton player who trains under renowned Pullela Gopichand in Hyderabad. Kumar bagged limelight after winning the silver medal in Boys' singles at 2010 Summer Youth Olympics and then clinched another silver medal at the Bahrain International Challenge, 2011. He currently plays for the Mumbai Rockets franchise in the 2017 season of the Premier Badminton League. BWF World Rankings: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Prannoy Kumar Retain Places in BWF Rankings.

He was recently in the news for slamming Badminton Association of India after he failed to qualify for the Arjuna Award 2020. He took to social media to vent out his frustration. But then later apologised to the BAI. As the ace shuttler turns a year older, let’s have a look at the quick facts about the ace shuttler.

Pronnay Kumar originally hails from Thiruvananthapuram.

Kumar pursued sis studies from Kendriya Vidyalaya Akkulam.

In 2016, he went on to beat German ace Marc Zwiebler at Swiss Open Grand finals by 21-18,21-15.

In Indonesian Open in 2017, Kumar went on to defeated Lee Chong Wei, reigning Olympic Silver medalist.

In The Next Match, he went on to defeat Chen Long, Another Olympic champion.

He defeated Vietnamese Tien Minh Nguyen to reach the finals against Parupalli Kashyap in US Open 2017.

That's all we have in this article if you think we have missed out on any of the facts, please feel free to add the same below. Coming back to his birthday, the entire team wishes him a Very Happy Birthday!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2020 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).