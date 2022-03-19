The 2022 F1 season kicks off in Bahrain with the Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain international circuit this weekend. This season will mark the start of a new era in the sport with the introduction of new rules and regulations, alongside the new-look cars in the grid. Meanwhile, fans searching for Bahrain GP 2022 Qualifying and Main Race live streaming details can scroll down below. Bahrain GP: Sebastian Vettel Tests Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of F1 2022 Opener.

Newly crowned champion Max Verstappen will be eager to defend his maiden title as he begins the new season with Red Bull. While his rival and joint record seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton will hope to get off to a great start in his bid to reign at the top of the sport once again. Several others such as George Russell, Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc will have huge expectations from them and will be aiming for a brilliant start to the season.

When Is Bahrain GP 2022, F1 Qualifying and Main Race? Know Date, Time and Schedule

Bahrain GP 2022 will take place at the Bahrain international circuit in Bahrain on March 20, 2022 (Sunday). The Qualifying will begin at 08:30 PM on March 19, 2022 and Main Race will start at 08:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 20.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Bahrain GP 2022, F1 Qualifying and Main Race on TV?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters of F1 races in India and will be streaming the Bahrain GP 2022 live on its channels. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of Bahrain GP.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online Of Bahrain GP 2022, F1 Qualifying and Main Race?

Those unable to watch the F1 race on TV can turn to online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports will provide the Bharain GP 2022 live streaming for its fans in India. So fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch the race online.

