New Delhi, January 19: Olympian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and other top Indian grapplers, who are protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), spent Wednesday night at a temple in Chandni Chowk in Old Delhi.

"All wrestlers were awake till late in the night. They were discussing further plans for the agitation. They were sharing messages on social media, requesting more wrestlers and people of India to join them at Jantar Mantar on Thursday," sources told IANS. Geeta, Babita Phogat Support Cousin Vinesh and Other Wrestlers in Protest Against WFI for Alleged Sexual Harassment of Women Grapplers.

"Some senior SAI (Sports Authority of India) officials also met them at the temple. This morning they ate prasad and left for Jantar Mantar to continue their protest."

Earlier, the Sports Ministry on Wednesday sought an explanation from the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) "within the next 72 hours", after Vinesh Phogat levelled serious allegations of sexual harassment of female wrestlers against the sports body's coaches and president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold medallist broke down while speaking to reporters on Wednesday, as more than 30 wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, staged a protest at the Jantar Mantar here. Vinesh said she was subjected to mental harassment by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, adding that she had even contemplated suicide.

