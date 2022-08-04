The 2022 Commonwealth Games commonly known as the 2022 Birmingham Games, is an international multi-sports event for the members of commonwealth nations. This is the 22nd edition of the Games and are being held in Birmingham, England, which marks England's third time hosting the event. Bangladesh has sent a total of 30 athletes, including 19 men and 11 women, who will be competing across seven different sports. It will be Bangladesh's tenth appearance at the Commonwealth Games. Indian Athletes At Commonwealth Games 2022 Full List: Check Indian Contingent for CWG in Birmingham.

Bangladesh Contingent At 2022 Commonwealth Games

Athletics

Bangladesh has sent a total of five-member squad for the athletic event at the Commonwealth Games. It consists of three male and two female athletes.

Athlete Event Rakibul Hasan Men’s 100m and 200m track Imran Rahman Men’s 100m track Mahfuzur Rahman Men’s high jump Sumaya Dewan Women’s 100n and 200m track Ummay Rumky Women’s high jump

Boxing

Boxing being one of the core games at the quadrennial showpiece, Bangladesh is set to send a three-member squad for the different men’s boxing event.

Athlete Event Salim Hossain Men’s Featherweight Sura Chakma Men’s Light welterweight Hossain Ali Men’s Welterweight

Gymnastics

Bangladesh has selected three individuals for the gymnastics team event.

Athlete Event Shishir Ahmed Men’s Team Ali Kader Haque Men’s Team Abu Rafi Men’s Team

Swimming

The five-member squad, three men and two women were selected for the sport and will compete across 10 events at the 2022 Birmingham Games. Pakistan At Commonwealth Games 2022: Check Pakistani Contingent Full List for CWG in Birmingham.

Athlete Event Asif Reza Men's 50m and 100m freestyle Sukumar Rajbonashi Men's 50m and 100m breaststroke Mahamudun Nobi Nahid Men's 50m and 100m butterfly Sonia Khatun Women’s 50m and 50m Butterfly Morium Akter Women’s 50m and 100m breaststroke

Table Tennis

Bangladesh has sent 6 athletes to the 2022 Games, including 4 men and 2 women. Bangladesh's four-men team has been qualified for the team.

Athlete Event Ramhimlian Bawm Men's singles, doubles, and team Mohutasin Ridoy Men's singles, doubles, mixed, and team Rifat Sabbir Men's singles, doubles, and team Mufradul Hamza Men's doubles, mixed, and team Sadia Mou Women’s singles, doubles, and mixed Sonam Sultana Women’s singles, doubles, and mixed

Weightlifting

Four athletes are qualified for the event, one man and three women.

Athlete Event Ashikur Rhaman Taj Men’s 55kg Marjia Ekra Women’s 49kg Mabia Akter Women’s 64kg Monira Kazi Women’s 76kg

Wrestling

For the event a four-member squad has been selected, it consists of two athletes from each gender. They will be playing in four different weight divisions.

Athlete Event Adbur Rodshid Hawladar Men’s 86kg Liton Biswas Men’s 125kg Dola Khatun Women’s 62kg Tithy Roy Women’s 68kg

Bangladesh's first appearance was at the 1978 Edmonton Games which was held in Canada. After not attending the next two editions in 1982 and 1986, they have been part of every Commonwealth Games since. Bangladesh has won a total of eight medals in the CWG and they all come from shooting, hence the exclusion of shooting from the 2022 Birmingham Games was a big upset. However, the Bangladesh athletes will be aiming to win their first medals at other sporting events.

