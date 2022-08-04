The 2022 Commonwealth Games commonly known as the 2022 Birmingham Games, is an international multi-sports event for the members of commonwealth nations. This is the 22nd edition of the Games and are being held in Birmingham, England, which marks England's third time hosting the event. Bangladesh has sent a total of 30 athletes, including 19 men and 11 women, who will be competing across seven different sports. It will be Bangladesh's tenth appearance at the Commonwealth Games. Indian Athletes At Commonwealth Games 2022 Full List: Check Indian Contingent for CWG in Birmingham.

Bangladesh Contingent At 2022 Commonwealth Games

Athletics

Bangladesh has sent a total of five-member squad for the athletic event at the Commonwealth Games. It consists of three male and two female athletes.

Athlete  Event
Rakibul Hasan Men’s 100m and 200m track
Imran Rahman Men’s 100m track
Mahfuzur Rahman Men’s high jump
Sumaya Dewan Women’s 100n and 200m track
Ummay Rumky Women’s high jump

Boxing

Boxing being one of the core games at the quadrennial showpiece, Bangladesh is set to send a three-member squad for the different men’s boxing event.

Athlete  Event
Salim Hossain Men’s Featherweight
Sura Chakma  Men’s Light welterweight
Hossain Ali Men’s Welterweight

Gymnastics

Bangladesh has selected three individuals for the gymnastics team event.

Athlete  Event
Shishir Ahmed Men’s Team
Ali Kader Haque Men’s Team
Abu Rafi Men’s Team

Swimming

The five-member squad, three men and two women were selected for the sport and will compete across 10 events at the 2022 Birmingham Games. Pakistan At Commonwealth Games 2022: Check Pakistani Contingent Full List for CWG in Birmingham.

Athlete   Event
Asif Reza Men's 50m and 100m freestyle
Sukumar Rajbonashi Men's 50m and 100m breaststroke
Mahamudun Nobi Nahid Men's 50m and 100m butterfly
Sonia Khatun Women’s 50m and 50m Butterfly
Morium Akter Women’s 50m and 100m breaststroke

Table Tennis

Bangladesh has sent 6 athletes to the 2022 Games, including 4 men and 2 women. Bangladesh's four-men team has been qualified for the team.

Athlete Event
Ramhimlian Bawm Men's singles, doubles, and team
Mohutasin Ridoy Men's singles, doubles, mixed, and team
Rifat Sabbir Men's singles, doubles, and team
Mufradul Hamza Men's doubles, mixed, and team
Sadia Mou Women’s singles, doubles, and mixed
Sonam Sultana Women’s singles, doubles, and mixed

Weightlifting

Four athletes are qualified for the event, one man and three women.

Athlete   Event
Ashikur Rhaman Taj Men’s 55kg
Marjia Ekra Women’s 49kg
Mabia Akter Women’s 64kg
Monira Kazi Women’s 76kg

Wrestling

For the event a four-member squad has been selected, it consists of two athletes from each gender. They will be playing in four different weight divisions.

Athlete   Event
Adbur Rodshid Hawladar Men’s 86kg
Liton Biswas Men’s 125kg
Dola Khatun Women’s 62kg
Tithy Roy Women’s 68kg

Bangladesh's first appearance was at the 1978 Edmonton Games which was held in Canada. After not attending the next two editions in 1982 and 1986, they have been part of every Commonwealth Games since. Bangladesh has won a total of eight medals in the CWG and they all come from shooting, hence the exclusion of shooting from the 2022 Birmingham Games was a big upset. However, the Bangladesh athletes will be aiming to win their first medals at other sporting events.

