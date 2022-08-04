The 2022 Commonwealth Games commonly known as the 2022 Birmingham Games, is an international multi-sports event for the members of commonwealth nations. This is the 22nd edition of the Games and are being held in Birmingham, England, which marks England's third time hosting the event. Bangladesh has sent a total of 30 athletes, including 19 men and 11 women, who will be competing across seven different sports. It will be Bangladesh's tenth appearance at the Commonwealth Games. Indian Athletes At Commonwealth Games 2022 Full List: Check Indian Contingent for CWG in Birmingham.
Bangladesh Contingent At 2022 Commonwealth Games
Athletics
Bangladesh has sent a total of five-member squad for the athletic event at the Commonwealth Games. It consists of three male and two female athletes.
|Athlete
|Event
|Rakibul Hasan
|Men’s 100m and 200m track
|Imran Rahman
|Men’s 100m track
|Mahfuzur Rahman
|Men’s high jump
|Sumaya Dewan
|Women’s 100n and 200m track
|Ummay Rumky
|Women’s high jump
Boxing
Boxing being one of the core games at the quadrennial showpiece, Bangladesh is set to send a three-member squad for the different men’s boxing event.
|Athlete
|Event
|Salim Hossain
|Men’s Featherweight
|Sura Chakma
|Men’s Light welterweight
|Hossain Ali
|Men’s Welterweight
Gymnastics
Bangladesh has selected three individuals for the gymnastics team event.
|Athlete
|Event
|Shishir Ahmed
|Men’s Team
|Ali Kader Haque
|Men’s Team
|Abu Rafi
|Men’s Team
Swimming
The five-member squad, three men and two women were selected for the sport and will compete across 10 events at the 2022 Birmingham Games. Pakistan At Commonwealth Games 2022: Check Pakistani Contingent Full List for CWG in Birmingham.
|Athlete
|Event
|Asif Reza
|Men's 50m and 100m freestyle
|Sukumar Rajbonashi
|Men's 50m and 100m breaststroke
|Mahamudun Nobi Nahid
|Men's 50m and 100m butterfly
|Sonia Khatun
|Women’s 50m and 50m Butterfly
|Morium Akter
|Women’s 50m and 100m breaststroke
Table Tennis
Bangladesh has sent 6 athletes to the 2022 Games, including 4 men and 2 women. Bangladesh's four-men team has been qualified for the team.
|Athlete
|Event
|Ramhimlian Bawm
|Men's singles, doubles, and team
|Mohutasin Ridoy
|Men's singles, doubles, mixed, and team
|Rifat Sabbir
|Men's singles, doubles, and team
|Mufradul Hamza
|Men's doubles, mixed, and team
|Sadia Mou
|Women’s singles, doubles, and mixed
|Sonam Sultana
|Women’s singles, doubles, and mixed
Weightlifting
Four athletes are qualified for the event, one man and three women.
|Athlete
|Event
|Ashikur Rhaman Taj
|Men’s 55kg
|Marjia Ekra
|Women’s 49kg
|Mabia Akter
|Women’s 64kg
|Monira Kazi
|Women’s 76kg
Wrestling
For the event a four-member squad has been selected, it consists of two athletes from each gender. They will be playing in four different weight divisions.
|Athlete
|Event
|Adbur Rodshid Hawladar
|Men’s 86kg
|Liton Biswas
|Men’s 125kg
|Dola Khatun
|Women’s 62kg
|Tithy Roy
|Women’s 68kg
Bangladesh's first appearance was at the 1978 Edmonton Games which was held in Canada. After not attending the next two editions in 1982 and 1986, they have been part of every Commonwealth Games since. Bangladesh has won a total of eight medals in the CWG and they all come from shooting, hence the exclusion of shooting from the 2022 Birmingham Games was a big upset. However, the Bangladesh athletes will be aiming to win their first medals at other sporting events.
