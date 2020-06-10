Chinese Basketball Association Announces Cancellation of Remainder of 2019–20 WCBA Season

Basketball Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Beijing, June 10: Chinese Basketball Association on Wednesday announced the cancellation of remainder of the 2019-20 Women's Chinese Basketball Association (WCBA) season. Final standings of the season are confirmed to be those after 18 rounds of action, meaning that Beijing came out the winner, followed by Dongguan and Jiangsu, reports Xinhua news agency.

China's basketball's governing body explained that the decision was made after comprehensive consideration. The 2019-20 WCBA season was halted early in January after 18 rounds to give China's national players more time to prepare for the Olympic qualifications in February, while failing to resume its action due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Basketball Player Gives Second Chance to Opposite Team Member With Down Syndrome for Final Shot, Viral Video Shows True Sportsman Spirit.

As the pandemic has been basically under control in China, many people see a glimpse of WCBA's resumption, especially when men's league is set to return on June 20. However, as women's basketball qualifiers for the 14th National Games are slated in August, and the 2020-21 season will kick off in September, China's basketball governing body had to announce the cancelation "on the basis of comprehensive analysis and communication".