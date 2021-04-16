In a recently shared video on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), AB de Villiers shed light on the tips he gave to Virat Kohli when the latter was having a tough time against England earlier this year. During the four-match home series, the Indian skipper scored just 172 runs in four games at an average of just over 28. However, Kohli's fortunes changed in the tour's white-ball leg, where the talismanic batsman mustered five half-centuries in five T20Is and three ODIs. After playing a match-winning 73-run knock in the second T20I, Kohli revealed having a 'special' chat with De Villiers, which enhanced his performance. Mark Boucher Sheds Light on AB de Villiers’ Return to South Africa Team, Says ‘Conversation is Still Very Much Open.’

Now, De Villiers also revealed some contents of a message he sent to India's batting stalwart. "I don't want to say. It's embarrassing. I think I mentioned four points. We spoke about a couple of things away from the game and then also couple of technical things but it was very basic," the former Proteas captain said in a video posted on RCB's official Twitter handle. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Watch Video:

Bold Diaries: AB de Villiers interview Part 2 AB de Villiers talks about the message he sent to Virat Kohli during the India England series, the youngsters who have impressed him at RCB, and much more on @myntra presents Bold Diaries.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/m9XMGpefqg — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 16, 2021

"I have been wanting to tell him for quite a while, I was watching him for a few months looking like he was quite intense -- at the crease, with his whole game. So, I really wasn't surprised when I saw the message and I knew immediately that all he needs to hear is the basic stuff," he added.

Later in the clip, De Villiers also went to take his phone out of pocket to explain his text further. "Four points -- see the ball, still head, allow the ball to come into your space, body language and attitude. And then we sort of elaborated around those four points," De Villiers added.

Meanwhile, RCB have made a sensational start to their IPL 2021 campaign, winning their first two games. While De Villiers scored a match-winning 48 off 27 balls in the season opener against Mumbai Indians, Kohli scored crucial 33 in both games. The Bangalore-based side will next face Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 18.

