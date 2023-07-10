ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 is all set to get underway on July 13. Sri Lanka, who are the hosts of the tournament have taken to Twitter to inform the cricket fraternity about the arrival of the India A contingent. Under the leadership of Yash Dhull, India A are one of the favourites to win the tournament. They have a formidable squad consisting of many proven performers of the Indian Premier League. India A are placed in Group B alongside Pakistan A, UAE A and Nepal. India A squad for ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Announced, Yash Dhull To Lead; Riyan Parag, Sai Sudharsan Included

India A arrives for ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023

🏏🔥 India 'A' Team has touched down in Sri Lanka for the Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023! 🛬🇮🇳 We're all set to witness some incredible cricket action as the tournament gears up to kick off on 13th July in Sri Lanka. 🎉🏆#accmensemergingteamsasiacup @ACCMedia1 pic.twitter.com/IS5rgnRxNB — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 10, 2023

