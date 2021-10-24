Afghanistan are all set to take on Scotland in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage at the T20 World Cup 2021 on Monday, October 25. The match would be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and would begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Scotland surprised many with their performance in the first round stage of the T20 World Cup 2021 with solid team performances being key to all their three wins in their journey to the Super 12 stage. They gave an indication of the surprise that they spring up with a memorable win over Bangladesh in their first round match and that actually set up the competition for them. They defeated Oman and Papua New Guinea in their remaining matches to enter the Super 12 stage with a 100% win record. From Scotland’s Win Over Bangladesh to Zimbabwe Toppling Australia, Here Are Five Memorable Upset Wins in T20 World Cup History

Afghanistan on the other hand, would too fancy their chances in this match, winning their second warm-up match against defending champions West Indies. Mohammad Nabi, their new captain, has led from the front with both bat and ball and is expected to play a crucial role in this game as well. And of course, their star bowler Rashid Khan would pose a severe threat to the Scotland side. Let us take a look at the Dream11 Fantasy Team tips for this match.

AFG vs SCO Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Mohammad Shahzad (AFG), Najibullah Zadran (AFG), Kyle Coetzer (SCO), George Munsey (SCO), Hazratullah Zazai (AFG), Richie Berrington (SCO), Mohammad Nabi (AFG), Chris Greaves (SCO), Rashid Khan (AFG), Brad Wheal (SCO) and Safyaan Sharif (SCO).

Mohammad Nabi (AFG) can be picked as captain of your AFG vs SCO Dream11 team while Richie Berrington (SCO) can be named as vice-captain.

