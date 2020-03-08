Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd T20I 2020 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of AFG vs IRE on TV & Cricket Score Updates in India

Mohammad Nabi (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Afghanistan will take on Ireland in the second T20I game of the three-match T20I series at the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground in Greater Noida. Team Afghanistan currently leads the series by 1-0 and this would be an ideal opportunity for team Ireland to make a comeback and level the series. In this article, we bring to you the live streaming details of the match and free live telecast details, but before that let’s have a look at the previous match. It was Paul Sterling who made the highest score who made 60 runs from 41 balls. Afghanistan Vs Ireland, Cricket Score 2nd T20I Match.

Kevin O’ Brien was the second-highest scorer for the match as he made 35 runs and made a total of 175 runs. Whereas, Najibullah Zadran emerged as the highest scorer for Afghanistan as he fell eight runs short of his half-century. However, it was raining that played the spoilsport and Afghanistan won the game by 11 runs. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

When to Watch Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd T20I 2020 Know Schedule, Date, Time & Venue Details

Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd T20I will be played at the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh on March 08, 2020. The game will get underway at 02:00 pm as per IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd T20I 2020: TV Channel and Broadcast Details

There is no word on the official broadcaster for the Afghanistan vs Ireland 2020 in India. However, chances are DSport, sports channel owned by Discovery India will provide live telecast of the match.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd T20I 2020 Match online

The good news for cricket fanatics is that the live streaming of AFG vs IRE match will be available online. FanCode will provide live streaming online of AFG vs IRE T20I on its mobile app and website in India. So, fans can access FanCode to catch the live-action. Fans can also follow the AFG vs IRE 2nd T20I on LatestLY via live score updates and ball-by-ball commentary.