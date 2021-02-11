Wasim Jaffer has found himself in the middle of a controversy after he was accused of communal biases in the matters of selection when it came to team Uttarakhand. It was Mahim Verma, the Secretary of Team Uttarkahnd who had accused him of spreading communal bias. He was accused of choosing Iqbal Abdullah as the captain of the team over Jay Bista. Now the former Indian test opener took to social media and dismissed the allegations of communal bias. Jaffer who resigned as the coach of the team got support from former legendary Indian spinner Anil Kumble. Hilarious! Wasim Jaffer Relates Donald Tump’s Tweet 'Won This Election, By A Lot' With Kings XI Punjab’s IPL 2020 Campaign.

In the tweet, Wasim Jaffer said that he wanted Jay Bista to be the skipper of the team but in fact, it was the CAU officials who said favoured Iqbal Abdullah. He further clarified that he did not invite any Maulvis and resigned because the secretary and selectors favoured non-deserving players. In the fourth point, he said, “Team used to say a chant of Sikh community, I suggested we can say ‘Go Uttarakhand’.” Now, let’s have a look at the tweet by Jaffer and also the post by Anil Kumble where he supported the former Indian opener.

1. I recommended Jay Bista for captaincy not Iqbal but CAU officials favoured Iqbal. 2. I did not invite Maulavis 3. I resigned cos bias of selectors-secretary for non-deserving players 4. Team used to say a chant of Sikh community, I suggested we can say "Go Uttarakhand" #Facts https://t.co/8vZSisrDDl — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 10, 2021

Anil Kumble

With you Wasim. Did the right thing. Unfortunately it’s the players who’ll miss your mentor ship. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) February 11, 2021

Even during an interview, Wasim Jaffer said, "It is very sad. I had written everything in my email. Obviously, they gave no reply, so they are looking to divert it by levelling [communal] allegations against me."

