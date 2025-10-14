Mumbai, October 4: Former India cricketer and coach Anil Kumble has lauded Team India's "clinical and consistent" all-round show in the series win over the West Indies after beating the visitors by seven wickets in the second Test here at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. This was India's tenth straight win against the West Indies and overall 122th Test win, going past South Africa to No. 3. IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025: Shubman Gill Relishes First Series Win As Test Captain After India Cruise to Seven-Wicket Triumph Against West Indies.

The victory marks India’s first Test series win under Shubman Gill’s captaincy, following the drawn 2-2 result in England earlier this year. Though the margin suggests an easy victory, India were to earn it in New Delhi and defeat the West Indies for the tenth straight time in Tests.

Anil Kumble Hails Team India

A commanding performance by Team India throughout the series… Clinical and consistent with both ball and bat. Congratulations 🇮🇳 Well done WI for putting up a fight in the second test match. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) October 14, 2025

Former cricketer S Badrinath lauded Gill's captaincy and his evolution as a batter.

S Badrinath Lauds Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill’s evolution since the England tour has been pure class both as a batter and a captain. 🇮🇳👏 #INDvWI — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) October 14, 2025

India needed exactly an hour on day five to complete a seven-wicket win over the West Indies and seal a 2-0 series sweep. KL Rahul anchored the chase with an unbeaten 58 off 108 balls, hitting six fours and two sixes to help India easily hunt down 121.

West Indies, asked to follow on, refused to fold easily, thanks to John Campbell and Shai Hope’s twin centuries and a defiant last-wicket 79-run stand which led to the contest stretching to day five. India Cricket Team Remains at Third Spot in ICC WTC 2025–27 Standings Despite Sweeping Series Against West Indies.

But once play resumed, India made quick work of the chase despite an early wobble and earned 12 valuable points to their World Test Championship tally. With the win, India remains third in the World Test Championship table, but their point percentage rose to 61.9 per cent.

