Asia Cup 2020 Likely to be held in Bangladesh, Report Cites Possible Deal Between PCB and BCB

PCB and BCB Logos (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The upcoming edition of Asia Cup could be held in Bangladesh. Originally Pakistan are scheduled to host the Asia Cup 2020, but with India reluctant to tour the country the tournament will certainly be held at a neutral venue. Earlier, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief Sourav Ganguly revealed that the Asia Cup 2020 will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), but Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) insisted that the final call on venue will be decided only during the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting in this month. PCB Welcome to Host Asia Cup 2020, but India Won’t Play in Pakistan, Says BCCI Official.

Meanwhile, as per Daily Express, Bangladesh could host the Asia Cup 2020. The report states that PCB and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have struck a deal. With Bangladesh agreeing to tour Pakistan, it appears PCB will now in turn host the Asia Cup 2020 in Bangladesh.

PCB chief Ehsan Mani also indicated that the Asia Cup 2020 will be held at the neutral venue. “There are so many new cricket-playing nations in Asia, and they required funds for that. The organizers get the funds by hosting the Asia Cup,” Mani was quoted as saying by news.co.pk.

“In case India stays out, it is unlikely that the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) would generate the required funds. Thus, we have decided not to force organisers to hold the Asia Cup in Pakistan,” he added.

“We have been hosting international events and the PSL also. We have proved that we can host these events without any outside help,” Mani said.