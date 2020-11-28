After winning the opening clash by 66 runs, Australia will aim to series 2-0 against India in the second of the three-match series. At the same time, Virat Kohli's men would be raring to make a comeback in the do-or-die encounter. The match takes place at the Sydney Cricket Ground on November 29 (Sunday). Aaron Finch and Co must be delighted with their performance in the opening clash as they ticked most of the boxes. On the other hand, India should look to rectify their mistakes while looking at positives. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2020. India vs Australia 1st ODI 2020 Highlights.

The Sydney Cricket Ground witnessed a run feast in the first ODI between these two cricket powerhouses. Australia posted a mountain of 374/6 while batting first thanks to centuries from Aaron Finch and Steve Smith. Chasing the record total, Josh Hazlewood jolted India's top order with the likes of Mayank Agarwal, skipper Virat and Shreyas Iyer dismissed cheaply. Although Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya tried to make a fightback with their half-centuries, they could only reduce the margin of defeat. As the game gets lined-up, let's look at the ideal Dream11 team. Hardik Pandya Records His Highest Individual ODI Score, Becomes Fastest Indian to Reach 1000 ODI Runs.

Australia vs India 2nd ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper- You can pick a maximum of four wicket-keepers in your playing 11, and we suggest going with just one of them. KL Rahul (IND) should be the lone wicket-keeper in your fantasy team.

Australia vs India 2nd ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen- Fans have to pick a minimum of three and maximum of six batsmen. Virat Kohli (IND), Aaron Finch (AUS), Shikhar Dhawan (IND) and Steve Smith (AUS) can be your picks in the batsmen section.

Australia vs India 2nd ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders- Hardik Pandya (IND), Glenn Maxwell (AUS) and Marcus Stoinis (AUS) are three ideal picks in the all-rounder's section for your Dream11 team.

Australia vs India 2nd ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers- Mitchell Starc (AUS), Mohammed Shami (IND) and Adam Zampa (AUS) are the three bowlers you can pick in your Dream11 team for AUS vs IND 2nd ODI.

Australia vs India 2nd ODI 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: KL Rahul (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Aaron Finch (AUS), Shikhar Dhawan (IND), Steve Smith (AUS), Hardik Pandya (IND), Glenn Maxwell (AUS), Marcus Stoinis (AUS), Mitchell Starc (AUS), Mohammed Shami (IND), Adam Zampa (AUS).

Aaron Finch (AUS) should be the captain of your Dream11 team while Adam Zampa (AUS) can be chosen as vice-captain.

