Ashes 2021-22, which is one of the oldest and hotly contested rivalries is all set to resume at the Gabba in Brisbane. The first Test match between these conventional rivals Australia and England is all set to kickstart at 5:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) on December 8, Wednesday. Australia would have a new skipper in Pat Cummins after Tim Paine relinquished captaincy of the side with his involvement in a sex scandal being leaked. Nonetheless, despite a change of leadership, the Aussies are a pretty strong side at home and it is not easy for any team to defeat the Men in Baggy Green Down Under. England had a mixed time at home facing Virat Kohli's India and they trailed the five-match series 1-2 before the final game was called off owing to a COVID scare. Nonetheless, they would be boosted by the return of star all-rounder Ben Stokes, who would be a vital player in Joe Root's plans.

James Anderson's exclusion from the first test would lighten a bit of pressure on Australia but England can pack a punch as well. The home side would have Steve Smith return to leadership, this time as vice-captain. His role at number three with the talented Marnus Labuschagne in the middle-order would be important for Australia. Skipper Cummins meanwhile, would have the skill and pace of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood to trouble the Englishmen.

Australia vs England Ashes 1st Test 2021-22 Day 1 will be played at the Gabba, Brisbane. The first day's play will start on December 08, 2021 (Wednesday) and has a scheduled start time of 05:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Fans can watch the live telecast of Australia vs England 1st Test 2021 Day 1 on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of Ashes 2021-22 and fans can watch the AUS vs ENG match live on Sony Six/HD in English commentary and Sony TEN 3/HD in Hindi commentary. Tamil and Telugu commentary will be available on Sony Ten 4/HD.

Since Sony Network holds the official broadcasting rights for Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England 1st Test 2021 Day 1 live streaming will be available on Sony Network’s OTT platform SonyLiv. Fans can live stream the game by either downloading the SonyLiv app or visiting the website and need to subscribe to enjoy the services.

