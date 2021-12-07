England veteran James Anderson has been left out of the 12-man squad for the first Test of the Ashes series against Australia at the Gabba. Meanwhile, Ben Stokes returns to red-ball cricket for the Three Lions.

We have named a 12-player squad for the first Ashes Test at The Gabba 👇#Ashes — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 7, 2021

