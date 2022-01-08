The fourth Ashes 2021-22 Test witnessed Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow fight back for England after they lost quick wickets to be reduced to 36/4 at one stage. The duo put together 128 runs for the fifth wicket to take England to safety. A video from Day 3 at the Sydney Cricket Ground has gone viral where some fans are seen body-shaming the English duo as they were walking into the pavilion at tea after ensuring the session prior went wicketless. AUS vs ENG Ashes 4th Test 2021-22 Day 3 Stat Highlights: Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes Lead England’s Fightback in Sydney

Take a Look at the Video Below:

In the video above, a fan is heard screaming, "Stokes, you're fat. Take your jumper off, Bairstow, lose some weight, Bairstow." Taken aback by such comments, Bairstow, responded, "Pal, that's right just turn around and walk away."

Bairstow went on to score a terrific hundred, the first from the English camp in the ongoing Ashes. Stokes meanwhile, scored 66 runs. When asked about this incident at the end of the day, Bairstow replied, "It was a bit of bad-mouthing. It's not needed. We're out there trying to do our jobs, people are there enjoying the cricket. Unfortunately, sometimes people overstep the mark." Sachin Tendulkar Suggests ‘Hitting the Stumps’ Rule While Reacting to Ben Stokes’ Bizarre Incident During Day 3 of AUS vs ENG 4th Test (Check Post)

"I think it is important to stand up for ourselves because if we are not standing up for ourselves, you can cop it. When people overstep the mark, they need to be told. It'd have been nicer if we were there giving it when we walked off at the end, wouldn't it? Unfortunately, they weren't there at the end, they missed the end of a fantastic day of Test cricket," he added.

