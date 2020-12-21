Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and opener Imam-ul-Haq have been ruled out of the first and Boxing Day Test match due to their respective thumb injuries. In Azam's absence, wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan will lead the team in the series opener and will become Pakistan's 33rd captain in the most traditional format. Meanwhile, Pakistan have included uncapped 24-year-old Imran Butt in the 17-member squad. The right-handed batsman enjoyed an exceptional run in domestic cricket and will be raring to make a mark at the highest level as well. Other Test regulars Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan and Yasir Shah also return to the team. NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction.

"Although it will be nearly two weeks to Babar's injury when the first Test starts, it will be hard on him and the team to play him without any net sessions," head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said in a statement on Monday.

"I remain confident and optimistic that other players will rise to the occasion in Mount Maunganui and use the opportunity to rise to the occasion and put the disappointment of the T20I series behind them," he added.

Meanwhile, Azam must try to regain full fitness ahead of the second Test as the series is very crucial for the visitors. They are fifth in the World Test Championship team standings while the Kiwis are ranked second. Pakistan – who have lost the first two T20Is of the three-match series – have a lot to work on and defeating Kane Williamson's men at their own den takes some beating.

Pakistan Squad For First Test: Mohammad Rizwan (capt), Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Yasir Shah.

