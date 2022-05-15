Amid the razzmatazz of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Bangladesh hosts Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series. The series is part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23. Sri Lanka are currently placed fifth on the WTC points table while Bangladesh are on eighth spot. Meanwhile, for BAN vs SL live streaming online and live TV telecast you can scroll down. Mohammad Rizwan Praises Cheteshwar Pujara, Compares Indian Batter To Younis Khan.

Bangladesh will be boosted by the return of senior player Shakib Al Hasan who tested negative for COVID-19. It will be interesting to see whether he finds a place in the playing XI straightaway or not.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st Test 2022 Schedule and Match Timings

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st Test 2022 match will get underway on May 15, 2022 (Sunday). The match will be held at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram and the game is scheduled to start at 09:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st Test 2022 in India?

Unfortunately, fans in India cannot watch the live telecast Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st Test 2022 as no TV channel has the rights. However, BAN vs SL live streaming online is available in India.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st Test 2022 Live Streaming Online

Fans unable to follow the game on television can follow the match live online. The SL vs BAN Test match live streaming will be available on OTT platform FanCode with a nominal subscription fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2022 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).