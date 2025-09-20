The Sri Lanka national cricket team are facing the Bangladesh national cricket team in the first Super 4 match at the Asia Cup 2025 tournament. The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 game is being held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Saturday, September 20. Ahead of the match, Sri Lankan players were spotted wearing the black armbands. Meanwhile, in this article, readers can find out the details about why Sri Lankan players were wearing black armbands. Dunith Wellalage's Father Dies: Sanath Jayasuriya, Lasith Malinga Express Condolences After Sri Lanka Cricketer's Father Dies Due to Heart Attack During SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 Match.

Sri Lanka are unbeaten in the Asia Cup 2025 so far. The Charith Asalanka-led side secured three consecutive wins in their Group B matches after defeating Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong, China. The Lankan Lions finished at the top in Group B with six points to their name, and they qualified for the next round.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, secured two victories in three Group B matches. The Litton Das' men defeated Afghanistan and Hong Kong, China. However, they suffered a six-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka in the 2025 Asia Cup. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh Observe Silence Ahead of National Anthem as Sri Lanka Players Wear Black Armbands in Honour of Dunith Wellalage’s Late Father Suranga Wellalage Ahead of SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match (See Pic).

Why Are Sri Lanka Players Wearing Black Armbands During SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Match?

The Sri Lanka national cricket team players were spotted wearing the black armbands to pay tribute to Suranga Wellalage, the late father of Sri Lankan all-rounder Dunith Wellalage. Dunith's father passed away in Colombo due to a heart attack on September 18, the same day Sri Lanka played Afghanistan in a Group B Asia Cup 2025 match. Ahead of the national anthem before the SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match, both teams observed a one-minute silence to mark respect for Dunith's father.

Sri Lanka Team Observe One-Minute Silence

Sri Lanka Team Tribute Sri Lankan players are wearing black armbands during today’s game in honor of Dunith Wellalage’s late father. A one-minute silence was observed before the national anthems as a mark of respect.#SriLankaCricket #AsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/imyLOg2GCz — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) September 20, 2025

Dunith had returned to Sri Lanka to pay his last respects to his late father, Suranga Wellalage and then came back to rejoin the national side on September 20, having attended the funeral. The Sri Lankan all-rounder was informed of the tragic incident after the match against Afghanistan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 20, 2025 08:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).