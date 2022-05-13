Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Rizwan is very much impressed with Cheteshwar Pujara's power of concentration and his ability to build long innings. Rizwan compared Pujara's concentration level with former Pakistan captain Younis Khan and Fawad Alam. Rizwan and Pujara is currently playing together for Sussex in Division Two of the County Championship. Pujara has been in sensational scoring touch, aggregating 717 runs in four matches at an average of 143.40, with four centuries.

