Bangladesh U19 vs South Africa U19 Live Streaming Online, ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of BAN U19 vs SA U19 CWC Quarter-Final on TV

South Africa U19 Batsman in Action (Photo Credits: Twiiter)

Bangladesh U19 will meet South Africa U19 in the third super-plate quarter-final match of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020. The knock-out clash will be played on January 30 at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, South Africa. The two sides have been performing quite consistently in the ongoing tournament and one can expect the next match to well go down to the wire. Well, the Proteas will certainly get the home support but the Bangla Tigers must also put on their best effort in order to clinch the game. Meanwhile, one can scroll down to check out the live streaming, live telecast and other broadcast details of BAN-U19 vs SA-U19 match. Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar Shine As India U19 Qualify for Semi-Final of ICC Under 19 CWC 2020, Beat Australia U19 by 74 Runs in Quarter-Final.

Speaking of both the teams’ form in the group stages, the Akbar Ali-led Bangladesh won two out of their three games, with one match being washed out and finished at the pinnacle of Group C. Spinner Rakibul Hasan and opener Parvez Hossain Emon have displayed good form in tournament and will the onus to guide their side to the semis.

On the other hand, the host were placed in Group D. They didn’t make a brilliant start to the tournament, losing the opening game against Afghanistan by five wickets but made a notable comeback and thrashed UAE and Canada to secure a berth in the quarters.

Bangladesh U19 vs South Africa U19 ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Quarterfinal Match Time in IST and Date

The Quarterfinal match between Bangladesh U19 and South Africa U19 will be played at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on January 30, 2020 (Thursday). BAN-U19 vs SA-U19 QF match is scheduled to start at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), and 10:00 am local time.

Bangladesh U19 vs South Africa U19 ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Live Telecast in India (TV channel in India)

Fans can enjoy the live action of Bangladesh U19 vs South Africa U19 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ICC U19 World Cup 2020 in India. Star Sports 3 will provide the live telecast the IND vs AUS U19 Quarterfinal match live. ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Schedule in IST, Full Time Table, Fixtures & Free PDF Download.

Bangladesh U19 vs South Africa U19 ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Live Streaming Online

As official broadcast rights are with Star Sports network, its OTT platform- Hotstar will provide the live online streaming of ICC Under-19 CWC. So, the Bangladesh U19 vs South Africa U19 quarterfinal match live streaming online will be available on its mobile app and official website.

South Africa’s only Under-19 World Cup triumph came in 2014 when the Aiden Markram-led side clinched the title. So, the young guns will not mind adding one more trophy to Proteas’ cabinet. On the other hand, Bangla Tigers have not lifted the title even once and will chase their maiden trophy.