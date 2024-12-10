Mumbai, December 10: Former spinner Harbhajan Singh shared his thoughts on Team India's strategy for the third Test against Australia and expressed confidence that skipper Rohit Sharma will continue to bat at No. 6 despite his lacklustre performance in Adelaide, where India suffered a 10-wicket defeat. Rohit, who missed the opening Test in Perth, struggled to make an impact in the Adelaide Test, scoring just 9 runs across both innings while batting at No. 6. However, Harbhajan feels there is no need to send the skipper up in the batting order, keeping in mind his form. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: Mark Taylor Urges Senior India Teammates To Address Mohammed Siraj’s Premature Celebrations Against Travis Head.

"I don't think there will be any change in the batting order. We discussed yesterday that maybe Rohit Sharma should move up the order. Even (Sunil) Gavaskar sahab suggested it, but I don't think the team management will think that way. Rohit is not in great form right now, so why would you send him up the order? I feel KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal should continue to open, with Rohit batting in the middle order," Harbhajan said on Star Sports.

While advocating for continuity in the batting lineup, Harbhajan predicted changes in India’s bowling attack. He suggested the inclusion of Washington Sundar, who impressed in Perth with his all-round abilities, in place of Ravichandran Ashwin.

"Washington Sundar might come back for the Brisbane Test. Ashwin didn't bowl much in Adelaide and didn't have a major impact. Sundar, on the other hand, offers more with the bat and performed well in Perth, picking up two crucial wickets. I think he'll get the nod," Harbhajan explained.

Additionally, he called for a change in the pace department. Harshit Rana, who struggled in Adelaide, could make way for Prasidh Krishna. "Prasidh Krishna can be quite handy on the bouncy Brisbane wicket. His height and ability to extract bounce make him a strong candidate to replace Harshit Rana," he said.

The third Test between India and Australia is set to begin on December 14 at Brisbane Cricket Ground.

