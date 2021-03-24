This is the 9th match of the Bihar T20 League 2021 where we shall witness Bhagalpur Bulls taking on Angika Avengers at the Urja Stadium, Bihar. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the game. But before that let's have a look at the preview of the game first. A win here for Bhagalpur Bulls will be looking to go off into the playoffs. Angika Avengers meanwhile, have remained undefeated in all three games. BCL 2021 Full Schedule: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Bihar Cricket League T20 Tournament.

The team has six points in their kitty and they have already made their way into the playoffs. Bhagalpur Bulls could not get their jobs done against the Patna Pilots. Angika Avengers had a perfect start into the Bihar Cricket League with a 58-run win against Darbhanga Diamonds.

Is Bhagalpur Bulls Vs Angika Avengers Live Telecast Available on TV?

Unfortunately, the live telecast of the match between Bhagalpur Bulls and Angrika Avengers will not be available on television.

Can we Live Stream Bhagalpur Bulls Vs Angika Avengers, BCL 2021 Online?

The fans can catch up on the score of the Bhagalpur Bulls Vs Angika Avengers match on the social media pages of the channel and also on Jio Tv. The fans can also watch the match on the YouTube link given above.

Squads

Bhagalpur Bulls: Amod Yadav, MD Rahmatullah, Prashant Singh, Prashant Srivastava, Rishav Raj, Satish Kumar, Tripurari Keshav, Vishwajeet Gopala, Yashasvi Rishav, Gaurav Sharma, Manohar Jha, Mukesh Kumar, Prem Priyank, Varun Raj, Aspaq Ahmad, Vikash Ranjan, Ankit Singh, Anuj Raj, Govind Dev Choudhary, Harsh Kumar, Raj Singh Naveen, Rashid Iqbal, Shashi Shekhar

Angika Avengers: Keshav Kumar, Sarfaraz Ashraf, Ashutosh Aman, Utkarsh Bhaskar, Nishant Kumar, Rahul Kumar, Raju Kr, Ashwini Kumar, Gaurav Kumar Gaya, Suraj Kashyap, Krishna Ojha, Niku Kumar, Sufian Alam, Vibhooti Bhaskar, Abhishek Babu, Amarjeet Rai, Aryan Raj, Ashutosh Kumar, Gaurav Bhagalpur, Gautam Yadav, Kumar Sahaj, Murari Kumar, Vivek Kumar, Vivek Singh

