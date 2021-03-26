Patna Pilots will play Darbhanga Diamonds in the Bihar Cricket League (BCL) 2021 final. The Patna Pilots vs Darbhanga Diamonds final in BCL 2021 will be played at the Urja Stadium in Patna on March 26 (Friday). Patna Pilots beat table-toppers Angika Avengers in the semi-finals while Darbhanga Diamonds overcame Bhagalpur Bulls to make the final of the inaugural edition of the Bihar Cricket League T20 tournament. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, live streaming online and other match details for the Patna Pilots vs Darbhanga Diamonds BCL 2021 final should scroll down for all information. Trent Boult Takes Stunning One-Handed Catch To Dismiss Liton Das in New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI (Watch Video).

Darbhanga Diamonds finished second in the league stage of BCL 2021 after winning three and losing just one match. Their only defeat in the league stages came against Angika Avengers. In the semi-finals, Darbhanga Diamonds chased down 160 runs with seven wickets to spare against Bhagalpur Bulls to reach the final.

Patna Pilots finished fourth in the league stage. They won two games and lost against Angika Avengers and Darbhanga Diamonds by one run each to somehow make the last four. Patna Pilots shocked Angika Avengers in the semis and clinched victory by 17 runs to advance to the final.

Is Patna Pilots vs Darbhanga Diamonds BCL 2021 Final Live Telecast Available on TV?

Patna Pilots vs Darbhanga Diamonds final clash in BCL 2021 match will be live telecast on Eurosport channel for fans in India. Eurosport is the official broadcaster for Bihar Cricket League 2021 and will be live telecasting the final on TV.

Can we Live Stream Patna Pilots vs Darbhanga Diamonds BCL 2021 Final Online?

Live streaming of the Patna Pilots vs Darbhanga Diamonds BCL 2021 final match will be available on the Discovery+ app as well as on the website and fans can tune in on either to catch the game online. JIO TV will also be live streaming the game online for their subscribers.

Squads

Patna Pilots: Ashutosh Aman (c), Abhishek Babu, Amarjeet Rai, Aryan Raj, Keshav Kumar (WK), Niku Kumar, Nishant Kumar, Raju Kr, Sarfaraz Ashraf, Utkarsh Bhaskar, Gaurav Bhagalpur, Kumar Sahaj, Murari Kumar, Vibhooti Bhaskar, Vivek Kumar, Ashwini Kumar, Ashutosh Kumar, Gaurav Kumar Gaya, Gautam Yadav, Krishna Ojha, Rahul Kumar, Suraj Kashyap, Vivek Singh.

Darbhanga Diamonds: Babul Kumar (c), Indarjit Kumar, Bipin Saurabh, Kumar Rajnish, Harsh Raj, Suraj Chauhan, Shabbir Khan, Kundan Sharma, Vipul Krishna, Arnav Kishore, Imtiaz Alam, Suraj Yadav, Rahul Ratn, Vikrant Singh, Prakash Babu, Kamaludin, Paramjeet Singh, Rohit Kumar, Dhiraj Kumar, Bansidhar Kumar, Vikas Jha.

